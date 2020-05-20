From staff and wire reports
The number of COVID-19 fatalities across the 25-county East Texas region on Tuesday topped 100, including three deaths in Harrison County and one in Panola County.
The total of reported cases of the novel coronavirus across the region was at least 2,154 by Tuesday evening, up by 36 from 2,118 a day earlier.
The region on Tuesday had recorded 102 total deaths, eight more from Monday.
In Gregg County, one more case of coronavirus was confirmed, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 183.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported that 1,799 total tests for the virus had been administered in the county as of Tuesday, with 1,503 results returning negative and 112 results pending.
Gregg County also confirmed two new recoveries, bringing that total to 56. The county has had four deaths from COVID-19.
Harrison, Panola
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims said the three fatalities recorded Tuesday increase his county’s death toll to 22.
He also reported no new cases of COVID-19, along with five new recoveries.
The county’s total of confirmed cases stands at 212, with 39 total recoveries and 151 active cases.
“Thank you all for your continued prayers for these affected families,” Sims wrote in his daily Facebook post. “As businesses and activities begin to return to normal, don’t forget to act responsibly and take precautions for your safety and those around you.”
In Panola County, County Judge LeeAnn Jones said the new fatality on Tuesday brought that county’s death toll to 21.
Jones also reported nine new positive cases of the novel coronavirus early Tuesday.
The new cases include three nursing home residents, four nursing home employees and two members of the public, bringing the cumulative total for Panola County to 185.
Jones said 72 of the cases and 11 of the deaths are from Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center; 34 of the cases and seven of the deaths are from Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation; 62 of the cases and three of the deaths are in the general community; two of the cases are from UT Health Carthage; and 15 of the cases are from Tyson Foods. The Tyson number is Panola County residents only; at least 22 total cases have been reported from the Carthage plant.
Jones said 24 recoveries have been confirmed at Briarcliff, 10 at Tyson and eight from the public. It’s unknown how many recoveries have occurred at Panola Nursing, Jones said.
Titus, Smith
In Titus County, which has been an East Texas hot spot for newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, County Judge Brian Lee reported five new cases on Tuesday, bringing that county’s total up to 159. The county has had one death.
In Smith County, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported no new cases on Tuesday.
NET confirmed seven new recoveries for the county, bringing that total to 142. The county stands with a cumulative total positive cases of 192 and 46 active cases. The county has had four deaths.
Tyler hospitals on Tuesday were treating 26 East Texas COVID-19 patients, which rose by one since Monday.
Camp, Morris
In Camp County, County Judge A.J. Mason reported three new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in his county, bringing its total to 27. The county has had six recoveries.
“I ask you to please continue to social distance and adhere to hygiene recommendations,” Mason wrote in a Facebook post.
In Morris County, County Judge Doug Reeder confirmed one additional case of the virus, bringing his county’s sum to 13. He said the patient is a 42-year-old woman. The county has had five recoveries.