More than 1,000 families received free produce and milk Friday morning at the Longview Fairgrounds in a continued effort by the East Texas Food Bank to offset a hunger crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lauren Barnes, the food bank’s spokeswoman, said 1,087 families received the free provisions in the group’s first produce-specific distribution in Longview. The food bank was in Longview on April 30 for a free distribution of shelf-stable food.
Barnes said in a normal year, one in five East Texans — including one in four children — face hunger. With layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts from the coronavirus pandemic, the numbers have increased to one in four East Texans with one in three of those children.
In Gregg County, Barnes said 23% of the county’s population faces hunger. The number, she says, is up from 17% before the pandemic.
“At the height of the peak, we were serving 74% more families than prior to the pandemic, Barns said about the East Texas Food Bank, which serves 26 counties.
Friday’s drive-thru distribution was scheduled for 8 to 10 a.m. Shortly after it started, vehicles snaked through the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, down Grand Boulevard to Cotton Street and half way down Lake Lamond Road.
Volunteers from Longview Rotary clubs and other groups stood along multiple lanes of vehicles, ready to load up trunks, backseats and pickup beds with produce, bags of apples and milk.
Barnes said Friday’s distribution was scheduled as a test run to see if the logistics of the event were such that it could be done again in the future. The next distribution already has been scheduled for 8 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 25, and she said the organization hopes to be able to have free produce distribution events the second and fourth Fridays of every month on a recurring schedule.
“We’re planning out dates through the end of December and kind of playing it by ear,” she said. “We’re being pretty nimble in that response.”