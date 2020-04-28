Special to the News-Journal
As need grows in the region and the new coronavirus pandemic continues, the East Texas Food Bank has planned a drive-thru emergency food box distribution Thursday in Longview.
Boxes with enough shelf-stable groceries for 16 meals will be available from 10 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out, at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd., according to a statement from the organization.
The food bank, along Texas Army National Guardsmen and local volunteers, will distribute 1,500 boxes of food. The guardsmen have been deployed to the East Texas Food Bank to ensure that the agency can continue to safely meet the need for food assistance in its 26-county coverage area, which includes Gregg County.
To receive a box, residents need to provide their name and address. There are no other eligibility requirements, the statement said. Multiple households may ride together. Each adult in the car will need to provide a name and address for the household. If picking up a box for someone not in the car, someone in the car will need to provide a written note with a name at the household and their signature.
The boxes will not be distributed to people on foot, and officials ask everyone to remain inside vehicles.
Drivers should enter from Cotton Street onto Grand Boulevard and then follow the route and traffic control provided by Longview police.
For information, go to EastTexasFoodBank.org .