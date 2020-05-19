The East Texas Food Bank will continue free drive-thru food distributions throughout East Texas this week. Emergency food boxes and/or fresh items such as produce will be given away, pending availability. The organization has no eligibility or ID requirements; households will be asked to list a name, address and income.
All families will be served, regardless of where they live, their age or income. To pick up a box for someone else, a hand-written note is required from that person with their name, address and permission for the pickup, with their signature.
Distributions are planned, while supplies last, from:
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Community Care Pantry, 1200 E. Corsicana St., Athens
- 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Flower Acres Baptist Church, 3000 Flower Acres Road, Texarkana
- 10 a.m. to noon Friday, East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler
For information, go to easttexasfoodbank.org .