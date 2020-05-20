The East Texas Food Bank will return to Longview on May 28 to offer a free food distribution.
The event is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. at Longview City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.
At a similar distribution held April 30 in Longview, the Food Bank gave out enough boxes to serve 1,538 local households, a spokeswoman said, and one volunteer estimated that 1,000 vehicles had lined up halfway through the event.
Emergency food boxes and/or fresh items such as produce will be given away, pending availability. The organization has no eligibility or ID requirements; households will be asked to list a name, address and income.
All families will be served, regardless of where they live, their age or income. To pick up a box for someone else, a hand-written note is required from that person with their name, address and permission for the pickup, with their signature.
Distributions also are planned, while supplies last, from:
- 10 a.m. to noon Friday, East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Community Cares, 1200 E. Corsicana St., Athens,
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Good Samaritan, 190 W. Second St., Rusk
- 10 a.m. to noon May 29, East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler
For information, go to easttexasfoodbank.org .