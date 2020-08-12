The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College has received a $5,000 grant to help offset revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college made the announcement in a statement Wednesday that says the Humanities Texas funds will keep the museum’s programs from being “negatively impacted in the future.” Humanities Texas is the state arm of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“Because of this grant, the museum has been able to maintain a bit of normalcy for our visitors,” East Texas Oil Museum Director Olivia Moore said.
The museum closed in late March as the coronavirus pandemic worsened and reopened with limited hours May 22.