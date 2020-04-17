As tallies of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and fatalities from the virus — including two deaths reported Friday in Harrison County — continue to rise in East Texas, signs of hope in the form of recoveries from the disease also are increasing.
The Gregg County Health Department this week announced it first recovery numbers, saying Thursday that nine residents who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus had recovered. On Friday, the department increased that number to 15.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the number of recoveries seemed to be on track with the number and rate of cases in the county.
The county had its first confirmed case on March 9 and had 51 confirmed cases total as of Friday evening.
"Since the early days were slow in building cases, this is appropriate," Browne said. "Also, the hospitals were not full. I suspect this is really good. People seem to be recovering very well overall."
Longview Mayor Andy Mack called the recoveries positive information and noted that the city has had no deaths.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced the first recovered patients in Smith County on April 9.
At that time, there were 23 recovered residents of 88 confirmed cases. On Friday, NET Health said 61 of the confirmed cases in the county were active. With two deaths and a total of 116, that means 53 of the county's residents who had been diagnosed with coronavirus had recovered.
NET Health’s requirements are that it has been 14 days since the symptoms began, the patient has no fever for eight days without having to use medicine and improvement of respiratory symptoms.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported its first recovery in a coronavirus-diagnosed patient on April 1 and reported its second recovery Monday.
Though Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin did not say if it was the same two recoveries, he said in a statement April 9 that the city was contacted by two of its residents who tested positive and were feeling better.
"Also, we would like to share that we were contacted by the first two individuals who tested positive and are happy to report that neither required hospitalization and both have fully recovered and been cleared by their doctors," the statement read.
The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office on Friday was reporting 11 recoveries in a county recently hard hit with new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Confirmed cases in the county hit 75 Friday, and six coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.
Still, the virus continues to take its toll.
Harrison County announced its third and fourth COVID-19 deaths and Gregg and Upshur counties each added a new case Friday on a day when Gov. Greg Abbott announced a “strike force” would guide the slow reopening of the state.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Friday afternoon that the county had another coronavirus-related death and five new confirmed cases. He later amended the grim number and said four residents of his county, which has been hard hit with new cases this week, had died from the virus. The county on Friday had 41 confirmed cases.
Overall in 25 Northeast Texas counties, confirmed cases of the virus on Friday surpassed 600, and 23 deaths had been reported.
Chiefs in Gregg and Upshur counties earlier in the day announced one new confirmed case each.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt offered no other information about the new case.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Friday that 767 tests had been administered to residents. Of those, 641 had returned negative results, 51 were positive cases and 75 were pending.
Upshur County’s new case was diagnosed in a woman who lives in Gilmer, according to County Judge Todd Tefteller. There are now two cases in the Gilmer city limits and 10 cases in Upshur County.
In Panola County, another county which has had many new recent cases, Judge LeeAnn Jones said Friday the county added three cases. The total there is 36.
Jones said the first two cases on Friday were diagnosed in people who were quarantining at home.
In Smith County, officials said four new cases brought the total confirmed case count in the county to 116.
During a noon press conference, Abbott announced he had created a team to address how Texas would slowly reopen. He also relaxed restrictions on surgeries, said some business would soon be able to do "retail-to-go," reopened state parks beginning Monday and said all public and private schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
“Because of the efforts by everyone to slow the spread, we’re now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us,” Abbott said.
The strike force will announce another round of openings April 27. A third round is set for May.