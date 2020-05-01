From Staff Reports
The 25-county East Texas region topped the 1,200-mark Thursday in the COVID-19 count when 60 new positive cases were reported.
Harrison County posted 13 of the confirmed positive cases, while Shelby County recorded six new cases, along with three more deaths.
The three deaths bring the East Texas total up to 41 deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Gregg County added three new cases, while besieged Panola County added eight and Smith County added two.
The new positive cases in Gregg County brought its total number of cases to 87, but County Health District Administrator A.J. Harris said 44 of the county’s patients had recovered. The statistic puts recoveries at just more than half of those who have been diagnosed.
The news also comes on the night before Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order to reopen restaurants, museums, movie theaters and malls to 25% capacity goes into effect today.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt on Thursday said the order requires personal responsibility.
“It’s all about the three steps,” he said.
The steps are 6-foot distancing, appropriate protection – “whether it be a mask or what you feel comfortable in – and think about the people around you,” Stoudt said. “It’s all going to be about the community dealing with this. That’s just the bottom line.”
Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced that one of the new county cases is within the city limits.
Coming a day after the county announced 10 new cases, Mack expressed optimism about the numbers.
“I was glad our numbers were better than yesterday,” he said, while encouraging people to continue to be diligent in their hygiene and to social distance.
As more businesses begin to open, Mack recommended people continue to observe precautions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
“Not just as the mayor but as a health care professional, it still worries me to be out in the public like that,” he said. “Now, the governor has made his decision, and we’re going to abide by it and allow those. But if you ask me my advice, my advice is, I would stay home, I would continue to social distance, I would wear a mask everywhere I went, I would wash my hands, I would not be in groups of more than 10 people and I would maintain 6-foot distance.”
In Harrison County, where seven deaths have been recorded from the virus, County Judge Chad Sims said the daily case count there shows no signs of easing.
“So, I urge all our residents to continue to take all precautions to protect yourselves and those around you,” he said.
Sims said the county has posted two new recoveries, bringing its total of recoveries to 15, leaving 86 active cases.
Panola County’s eight new cases brought its total number up to 172, with at least six recorded deaths. County Judge LeeAnn Jones reported 10 recoveries as of Thursday afternoon.
Smith County’s two new coronavirus cases brought its total up to 144 as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The number includes 88 patients who have recovered, according to NET Health.
Tyler hospitals are currently treating 31 East Texans for patients for COVID-19. Some of those patients might not live in Smith County.
Smith County has recorded four deaths from the virus: a 68-year-old Tyler man, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 91-year-old Hideaway man and a 56-year-old Troup man.
Other counties that saw increases in positive coronavirus cases on Thursday, including Upshur County, which saw one new case, increasing its number of positive cases to 15, with eight recoveries; Lamar County, which increased by eight to a total of 65 cases and one death; Nacogdoches County, which added 10 cases to total 158, with eight deaths.