Despite East Texas school closures amid concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, students still showed up for meals at campuses where cafeterias had packaged their food to go.
Starting Monday, Longview ISD had eight campuses available to provide meals from 10 a.m. to noon. Those campuses are Longview High School, Forest Park Middle School, South Ward Elementary School, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Foster Middle School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Judson STEAM Academy.
The campuses will continue to provide meals during the closure; food also will be delivered to some families. Families who want meals delivered can email ask@lisd.org .
Assistant Manager of the Longview High School cafeteria Martha Wright said she and her staff started preparing meals at 8 a.m. Monday.
Students presenting a school ID received a spicy chicken sandwich, fries, carrots, oranges, apple sauce and milk, Wright said. Children who arrived at the campuses received two meals.
“We’re actually doing our menu as if school was going on,” she said. “It means a lot to me ... because some kids, this is their only meal. We hear and see what’s going on. Even though they are older children, they go without or are homeless, and they appreciate the meal they get.”
The Vazquez family stopped by Judson STEAM Academy to get meals. Maria Vazquez, the mother, said she is recovering from surgery and is not cooking. The school providing meals helps her husband, she said.
Their daughter Marissa, 13, attends Judson, Vazquez said. Their son Joseph, 12, attends Johnston-McQueen Elementary School. Both children and their younger brother Josiah, 4, received chicken spaghetti meals.
“The community is helping the parents during the times of the coronavirus,” Vazquez said. “And that means a lot to me and probably other parents that the kids count on the meals. Especially the low-income families, it’s tough on them.”
Vazquez said her children are starting to get bored at home, so not having to also worry about meals takes stress off her.
“I want to thank Longview school district for providing meals to ease the families,” she said. “That’s a big help, and they’ve been in communication with us.”
On Monday, Longview ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said 37 students were fed with meal deliveries, which also will run on Wednesday and Friday.
Other school districts are in the process of preparing meal plans while campuses are closed.
Pine Tree ISD spokeswoman Mary Whitton said Monday the district plans to start delivering meals on Wednesday. Deliveries, which will be finalized today, will take place at some bus stops.
According to its website, White Oak ISD also will begin providing meals 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday and will serve through March 27.
Those picking up meals are asked to drive up to the middle and high school cafeteria on White Oak Road, according to the website. Meals will be hand delivered to each vehicle, and all school-aged children will receive a meal.
Home deliveries for those unable to pick up meals will begin at noon each day. Those requesting delivery should call (903) 291-2090 or email fergusonl@wosid.net no later than 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the website.
Starting today, Hallsville ISD will hand out lunches at the North Elementary School campus at 200 Bill Martin Parkway in Hallsville from 10 a.m. to noon throughout the closure.
Spring Hill ISD Assistant to the Superintendent Cathy Reed said Monday the district still is working on its plan for meals.
Today, Gilmer ISD begins meal deliveries at eleven locations. Breakfast will be available 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
The eleven Gilmer locations are the Midway Armadillo Truck Stop, Glenwood Acres Fire Station, Gilmer North Apartments on Pecan Street, Abney Park, behind the Post Office, Cypress Church of Christ, Gilmer Elementary School, 300 Housing Authority No. 1, 154 Housing Authority No. 2, Gates housing Authority No. 3 and Hidden Bend 49 Apartment Complex.
Students at New Diana ISD can pick up meals at four locations from 10:30 to 11 a.m. starting today. The locations are the New Diana ISD Main Cafeteria, Shady Grove Baptist Church, Walnut Creek Baptist Church and Valley View Baptist Church.
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD still is working on a meal plan, according to its website.
Ore City ISD Superintendent Lynn Heflin said in a written statement that the district starting providing meals Monday. Students can pick up meals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the high school/middle school cafeteria.