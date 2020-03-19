Local superintendents expressed support for the governor's Thursday afternoon executive order closing all schools through April 3 to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
The announcement comes a day after Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox told district trustees he would be surprised if students return to campuses before the end of the school year.
"Following the executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier today, Longview ISD will extend our closing through April 3," Wilcox said in a written statement Thursday. "In the meantime, Longview ISD will continue working on providing instructional continuity as well as child nutrition service for our students. During this difficult time, our faculty, staff and entire LISD community continues to go above and beyond the call of duty, and I am thankful to be a part of such a selfless and compassionate school district."
Many districts were planning to return by March 30 and were going to evaluate the situation week by week.
As students and parents might start to worry about high school milestones such as prom or graduation being canceled, Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said he will do everything he can to make sure events happen.
"We pushed prom back a month, and if that’s not available, we’ll push it down the road again," he said. "Graduation, we’re going to have it, even if I have to wait until September."
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said in a written statement that the district has been preparing for some type of announcement to extend closures.
"These are truly unprecedented times in our state and nation," he said. "We are very hopeful this will all end soon but completely understand and respect our leadership doing what is in the best interest of our students and staff. We will continue to provide the best educational opportunities that we can for our students during this time."
Sabine ISD Superintendent Stacey Bryce praised the governor's choice.
"I agree with him to be on the safe side for the students and staff and also not to spread the virus," he said. "The only way we’re going to get this thing under control is to stay away and do as suggested by health officials."
At Gilmer ISD, Superintendent Rick Albritton said the district already is providing supplemental instruction for students. He said the district's website and his Facebook page will have more updates during the closure.