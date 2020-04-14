Eight East Texas colleges are set to receive more than $23 million in federal grants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act.
At least 50% of each grant must go toward providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, according to Sen. John Cornyn's office. The CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award the aid to students.
In total, Texas institutions of higher education were awarded more than $1 billion of the $14 billion available.
Grant amounts to East Texas colleges are:
Kilgore College: $3,908,886, with $1,954,443 designated for student aid;
LeTourneau University: $1,050,372, with $525,186 designated for student aid;
East Texas Baptist University: $1,556,715, with $778,358 designated for student aid;
Wiley College: $1,538,638, with $769,319 designated for student aid;
Texas College: $2,358,852, with $1,179,426 designated for student aid;
Tyler Junior College: $7,395,647, with $3,697,824 designated for student aid;
University of Texas at Tyler: $5,194,610, with $2,597,305 designated for student aid; and
University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler: $9,311, with $4,656 designated for student aid.