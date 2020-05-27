The East Texas Food Bank will continue drive-thru food distributions on Thursday in Longview and Marshall and on Friday in Tyler.
Emergency food boxes and/or fresh items such as produce will be given away, pending availability. The organization has no eligibility or ID requirements; households will be asked to list a name, address and income.
All families will be served, regardless of where they live, their age or income. To pick up a box for someone else, a hand-written note is required from that person with their name, address and permission for the pickup, with their signature.Distributions are planned, while supplies last, from:
- 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd S.
- 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd, enter from Cotton Street
- 10 a.m. to noon Friday, East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler
For more information, go to easttexasfoodbank.org .