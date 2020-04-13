From staff reports
The pandemic that continues to sweep across East Texas closed church doors and emptied sanctuaries on Easter Sunday, but technology allowed Christians to connect.
First United Methodist Church in downtown Longview was one of many in the area that streamed its Easter services online.
The Rev. Jay Jackson, the church’s senior pastor, preached his Easter message at the front of the church looking not at a full congregation, but at a video camera.
Surrounded by Easter lilies, Jackson was joined by several of his staff members in the sanctuary but otherwise spoke to empty pews.
