With no cure or vaccine in sight for COVID-19, an epidemiologist on Tuesday told the Rotary Club of Longview about the benefits of zinc supplements and face masks and his opinion on restarting schools and sports for high school and college athletes.
Dr. Robert Haley, the head of the Division of Epidemiology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, who also is a consultant for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, spoke to 50 local Rotary International members during a video meeting.
“Anyone who thinks we will be fine because we will have antivirals and vaccines is a fool,” Haley said. “People won’t wear masks. They don’t believe it’s real — they don’t think a mask looks good or feels good.”
However, he did say vitamins, masks and “physical distancing” help fight the virus. He also said many rural areas are safe.
“Take a zinc tablet or a common vitamin pill every day and become zinc sufficient. These are all the risk factors for COVID and being sick with COVID,” Haley said, explaining zinc deficiency is preventing immune systems from fighting the coronavirus. “If we could get everyone to take it, maybe we can stop everyone from getting sick.”
Haley was asked during the meeting by a Rotarian that if the virus is so bad, why doesn’t he know anyone in Gregg County who has it?
“I would argue that’s only a matter of time. The other thing is, remember, only 50 percent of those who get it show symptoms. It’s coming in or it will eventually,” Haley said. “But Longview may be a place you don’t have to (wear masks) at this time, but you should be ready. This is your only rifle to defend yourself from it.
“I don’t think every part of the state needs to (wear masks),” Haley continued. “There are smaller towns and places where people live far apart and don’t get together often. That’s why there is so much opposition to masks. Local health departments should be making the diagnosis and when you see your city or town is having a problem, you need to (have people wear masks) quick to try to stop it. It should be in every city and municipality. But the state needs to implement a statewide policy.”
He said wearing masks “is the key to restoring our economy sooner” and said people should own several cloth masks they can wash.
Haley is part of a team studying the benefits of vitamins to help the body fight the coronavirus. During Tuesday’s presentation, he went over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Texas and the country as well as the medication that has mostly been a miss when it comes to fighting the virus.
He was asked about reopening schools and said students will get used to wearing masks like wearing watches. He said there are extremely low cases of children ages 15 and younger getting the disease because, “Children below age 15 have very few ACE2 receptors. That’s one reason elderly people are more at-risk; they have more receptors for the virus to latch onto and make you sick.”
ACE2 receptors are proteins that provide the entry point for the coronavirus to infect human cells.
“Some universities are implementing a campus-wide masking rule unless (the student) is in the room with their roommate, and kids are accepting it,” Haley continued. “The campus store is selling masks with school logos, (students) are competing to see who has the best mask ... The parents are the problem here.”
He said athletic teams will have issues when it comes to traveling and hoping the other teams are taking precautions. He suggests athletes get tested for COVID-19 four days after a game since it takes that long for the disease to be detected.
He said children are responding to treatments where adults do not. He also said while contact tracing has been in place 100 years to control diseases such as tuberculosis, “Right now, it’s way too out of control and we are getting behind (on contact tracing).
“I want to avoid being political and be scientific, but it’s very sad this happened during an election year because it made it very political,” Haley said. “Sometimes health departments are forced to do things they normally would not. Over the last 25 to 30 years, I have watched the whole country cut back on public health. Our health departments are a ghost of themselves from 25 to 30 years ago, and that’s a shame.”
He said children who go back to school in East Texas should wear masks on campus and after school while playing with friends.
“If we see a spike, we will go to computer school,” he said. “If you don’t want that, have your kids wear a mask around people and as adults, you too.”