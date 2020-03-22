Go for a walk. Follow a routine. Create normalcy and provide safe spaces. Talk.
In a world that’s been turned upside down, those are some of the steps people can take to deal with anxiety in themselves — and in the children in their lives — through the disruption caused by COVID-19.
Sonya Reeder, director of counseling at Hope Road Counseling, said some people dealing with this kind of “crisis anxiety” will do one of two things: They’ll minimize it, or it becomes a definitive life moment.
“It’s not to be pushed aside,” she said.
Hope Road provides services for people of all ages, including children. When dealing with children, counselors emphasize that to them, they’re in a safe space with people who care about them. It’s important to affirm children in some way, to let them know that there isn’t something wrong with them if they’re feeling anxious.
“You don’t want to shame them,” she said.
Different maturity levels mean children will have different words to express their fears. The key is to listen. Make eye contact, get on the floor with a child if necessary, repeat what the child says, Reeder said.
Parents must be responsible for helping their children communicate, said Dr. Valerie Baxter, assistant superintendent at Pine Tree ISD.
“That’s my biggest concern is they don’t know how to articulate (their anxiety) and how to share their fears,” she said. “For me, it’s incumbent up the parents to start the dialogue, to open the conversation to let them know it’s not taboo, to make it a safe environment for them to say whatever they’re feeling. I don’t think we should wait for the children to initiate that conversation.”
At Pine Tree, and at other schools, teachers and people such as Shalonda Adams, principal of the Pine Tree ISD Pace Alternative campus, have been reaching out to their students and families, checking on their well being. She’s noticed that some of her students are in denial about the realities of what’s going on. It’s important to talk to those students about why they have to be away from school and friends.
One of the ways youth cope is by being with their friends, but they can’t physically do that now, she said.
“Right now, the students feel like they’re being punished and they’re lives don’t really matter,” she said.
Reeder said continuing to be social while maintaining the guidelines of social distancing is important. Technology makes that easier. Children can Facetime with friends and grandparents, she said.
“You want to create social gatherings — that’s the great thing about social media right now,” Reeder said, adding that those tools can be used to help create schedules and normalcy.
Walking is something the counselors at Hope Road encourage.
“I told a friend today we can walk in the next few days. You can keep your social distance and walk with each other outside,” Reeder said. “That’s an important thing to do.”
With children, drawing might be a way for them to communicate how they’re feeling. Being out in nature might open opportunities to communicate as well.
“Follow your children’s lead, too. Some of them are more expressive than others,” she said.
Tools
Peggy Johnson Riggs, a peer counselor who helps people dealing with mental health issues, employs similar tools to help with her own anxiety.
“I do little things. We try to take the dogs for a walk. That gets me outside,” she said, or she browses Pinterest. She also uses “grounding techniques,” such as holding ice in her hand. That takes her mind off whatever she’s thinking about and helps her refocus on something else.
Treva Barham, director of the LeTourneau University Center for Counseling, said creating routines that allow for flexibility is important while children and parents navigate a new normal with an extended leave from school.
That includes “Maintaining a morning routine, having some tasks that you want to achieve each day, and also creating some flexibility within that, so it doesn’t feel rigid,” she said.
She cautioned people not to immediately start trying to find solutions for others while they’re dealing with frustration and sadness, even grief, about the current situation.
“We can get, in situations like this, in problem solving mode, when really people just want to be heard and understood and seen,” Barham said. “Don’t jump in to fix it. If you want to be a part of problem-solving, ask how you can help or if there’s something that they see you could be helpful for, instead of taking over and over-extending helping when really they may have just wanted you to listen.”
She also reinforced that families need to go outside, get some kind of physical activity and connect with the outside world.
“Four walls in a room get really dark and cloudy and close very quickly,” she said.
Keeping a gratitude journal is another way to help remember the good things in each day.
“Being able to be grateful doesn’t minimize the hard. It doesn’t mean it makes it go away,” Barham said. “We can acknowledge it’s hard and we can have gratitude both at the same time.”
‘Let’s find joy’
Journaling is something Melissa Kitchens, children’s minister at Alpine Church of Christ, said has helped one of her sons. He’s started a prayer journal, she said, which has provided a way for her normally shy son to be more bold and read his prayers out loud.
She had been on a mission trip with her church’s youth when things began to shut down earlier this month. It led her to extend a sort of “scavenger hunt” the group had started while on the trip looking each day for the “fruits of the spirit” Paul spoke about in the book of Galatians in the Bible — including love, joy, peace and kindness.
“I’ve been encouraging kids to be on the lookout today for things that bring you joy. Let’s find joy in the midst of all these unprecedented times,” she said.
Peace was another theme one day this past week. Families are captives in their homes, Kitchens said, but still they can find peace and joy and experience God’s love.
Patience also will be “big,” she said.
“We’ve never gone through this before. There’s not a notebook we can follow for this type of experience,” she said. “It’s totally uncharted territory, but if we can rely on God and then show the fruits of the spirit to each other, then we can still be with each other, we can still be kind.”
With her own children, they’ve done things like leave goodies for their postal carrier and gone on a prayer drive, praying for hospitals, health care workers and small businesses as they drove around town. Mailing cards to shut-ins or paying for someone else’s meal in the drive-thru are other ways to extend kindness in a difficult time, she said.
She’s been reaching out to children and families in her church through Facebook activities, including a devotional one night when they talked about joy. It’s easier to find Joy, Kitchens said, by putting Jesus first, then other people second and yourself third.
And she echoed the belief that parents must lead their children through this time.
“It’s important for parents to have open communication with their kids during this time and not assume that they’re navigating this on their own in a healthy way,” Kitchens said.