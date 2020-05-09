From Staff Reports
Some of Longview’s seniors isolated from the world since March finally got some “visitors” Friday, as balloons, bubbles, grown children, grandchildren, pets and even a dinosaur rolled past their community.
Buckner Westminster Place in Longview organized the Faith, Hope and Love Parade to offer support to its residents and staff.
Gov. Greg Abbott banned visitors to nursing homes and other senior care facilities starting midnight March 20 to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
Buckner asked parade participants to organize at the nearby Longview Mall, then the assembly drove past the residents and staff who were waiting outside the facility or watching through windows.