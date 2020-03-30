From wire reports
As Texas reported 325 more cases Monday of the coronavirus, a federal judge temporarily blocked the state’s ban on abortions, a prohibition that officials said was necessary to preserve medical resources during the pandemic.
Total confirmed state cases are at 2,877 — a 13% increase from Sunday. Almost half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
The state also reported four additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 38.
Harris County reported the most cases, 526, followed by Dallas County, which reported 488 cases. Dallas County is also reporting 10 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Monday, 35,880 tests have been conducted in Texas.
The abortion ruling came less than a week after Texas abortion providers announced a lawsuit against top state officials, challenging Attorney General Ken Paxton’s assertion that Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning all procedures deemed to be not medically necessary should be interpreted to include abortions.
The court granted the abortion providers’ motion to temporarily block the state from enforcing the order, which was set to expire April 21, as it relates to abortions. The temporary restraining order will expire April 13.
“Regarding a woman’s right to a pre-fetal-viability abortion, the Supreme Court has spoken clearly,” wrote U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel. “There can be no outright ban on such a procedure.”
Yeakel also wrote that people seeking abortions would “suffer serious and irreparable harm” if the ban were allowed and that temporarily blocking the executive order “will not disserve the public interest.”
“The attorney general’s interpretation of the Executive Order prevents Texas women from exercising what the Supreme Court has declared is their fundamental constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy before a fetus is viable,” Yeakel wrote.
Yeakel also set a hearing for a more permanent injunction April 13.
Also Monday, two residents of the Richmond State Supported Living Center, which houses people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, tested positive for the coronavirus, local health officials.
Both residents are in their 60s and have been hospitalized. Fort Bend County public health workers are seeking to identify people who may have been exposed, officials said, noting that the residents are “some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Virtually all outside visits to state-supported living centers and nursing homes have been prohibited since March 13.
The Richmond center is the second of Texas’ 13 state-run homes for the disabled to report an outbreak of COVID-19. Officials announced Friday that 39 people at the Denton State Supported Living Center had tested positive.
And a federal district judge has given the Trump administration a week to prove it’s trying its best to release unaccompanied immigrant children from federal custody in an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
There are about 1,100 unaccompanied children in licensed facilities in Texas. That’s more than a third of the 3,200 children in the country who are under government supervision.
The order was first reported by The New York Times and is part of a long-standing lawsuit over how long undocumented immigrant children can be detained after entering the country.
The Times reported that federal Judge Dolly Gee issued the order after news reports that four children in federal custody in New York tested positive for the coronavirus. But Gee conceded that a sudden release of all the children wasn’t the best situation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The interests of all parties and the public are not well served at this time by rushing to release minors en masse in the midst of the current travel restrictions or to release them to potentially unfit custodians based on limited information,” she wrote.