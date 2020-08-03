From staff reports
The widow of man who died from COVID-19 at a Longview hospital took aim at the president and others “who did not take this pandemic seriously” in a fiery obituary that went viral.
David W. Nagy, 79, of Jefferson, died July 22 in the ICU at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, according to the obituary that Stacey Nagy said ran in Thursday’s edition of the Jefferson Jimplecute.
The newspaper does not have a website.
Nagy leaves behind five children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, according to the obituary.
It says he died after “he suffered greatly from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and the separation from his much-loved family who were not allowed at his bedside.”
His wife, Stacey, is described as “inconsolable” in the obituary, which says the family believes Nagy’s death was needless and that blame should be placed on President Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott and other politicians.
“Also to blame are the many ignorant, self centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their ‘right’ not to wear a mask was more important than killed innocent people.”
