A fifth death from COVID-19 has been recorded, and there are 41 active cases in Panola County, Judge LeeAnn Jones reported Tuesday morning.
Jones said the number of recoveries increased to three, and five tests are pending.
In relaying an update given to all county judges, Jones said Monday that the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed COVID cases increased by 25 percent with deaths increasing 50 percent since Monday of last week.
"While the rate of increase has slowed, Texas has not reached its peak," the update said. "Continue mitigation measures, praying including stay-at-home orders and CDC social distancing guidelines."
President Donald Trump has issued guidelines for lifting restrictions, the update said, and that includes a two-week decline in total cases.
"Texas is still experiencing daily increases," the update said. "Hopefully, we will reach our peak caseload soon and can begin moving toward completing the two week decline."
Briarcliff Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Carthage on Tuesday morning was reporting three resident COVID-19 deaths on its website. Active cases included 16 residents and 11 employees.
The facility has tested 27 residents and 18 employees. Eight residents and four employees tested negative.
The facility said it had three pending tests for employees.
Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation expanded its self-reporting of COVID-19 cases on its website.
As of Tuesday morning, that facility said three residents have active cases. It has tested 21 residents and one employee, with 7 residents testing negative.
Panola Nursing has 10 resident and 1 employee tests pending.
No other COVID-19 cases related to Carthage Healthcare Center had been released as of Tuesday morning aside from the one non-caregiver staff member announced earlier this month.