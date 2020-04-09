TYLER — Researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler are working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three researchers involved in separate projects are trying to create a better test to detect the virus; working on a treatment focusing on the lungs; and trying to find a vaccine that could one day help people avoid contracting the virus sweeping across the United States.
Dr. Guohua Yi, a virologist who has a Ph.D. and medical degree, is working to develop a new test to detect COVID-19.
It is hoped this research will result in a test that will require only a small amount of respiratory samples, increase test accuracy and make the test more readily available.
Yi’s research is funded by the National Institutes of Health, according to the health science center.
Yi also is trying to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with researchers in El Paso.
Drs. Sreerama Shetty and Steven Idell, senior vice president for research and dean of the School of Medical Biological Sciences, are exploring how a compound that is being used to prevent lung scarring could help COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 attacks the lungs and causes respiratory problems, and factors that cause lung scarring are common in coronaviral pneumonias.
The compound, which can be administered through inhalation, might prevent lung inflammation and scarring that can occur with a severe COVID-19 infection, according to the health science center.
The compound could rapidly be made available for clinical testing, and if successful, be used for COVID-19 patients.
The research is sponsored by Therapeutic , a biotechnology start-up founded by Idell, according to the health science center.