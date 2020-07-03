Though many Fourth of July fireworks displays have been canceled this year because of COVID-19, a few still are planned for Saturday.
The city of Longview will offer a free drive-in event. Gates will open at 7 p.m. for the 9:30 p.m. show at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex.
Traffic may enter from 1123 Jaycee Drive or 100 Grand Blvd. Food trucks and portable restrooms will be available.
Kilgore has planned its Fireworks Extravaganza at 6 p.m. at Kilgore City Park at Wood and North streets. The event includes music, water slides, food vendors and a 20-minute fireworks show at dark.
In Uncertain, its Floating Independence Day Parade is set for 4 p.m. at Johnson’s Ranch Marina, 5131 Cypress Drive East, on Caddo Lake.
The annual parade features any boater who wishes to decorate their vessel and join the parade and will also include live music and a fireworks display.
Fireworks shows that had been scheduled in Henderson for Saturday night and Gilmer for tonight have been canceled, officials in those cities announced recently.