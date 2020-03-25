The first coronavirus death in East Texas was a 91-year-old man in Smith County who died last night or this morning, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
NET Health CEO George Roberts made the announcement during a noon press conference in Tyler.
Roberts also said Smith County now has had 16 positive cases of COVID-19.
The news comes the day after officials in Gregg County issued a voluntary shelter-at-home order. Gregg County's confirmed cases remains at one, a case that was reported publicly on March 10.
