Smith County press conference

Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts speaks Wednesday during a press conference. 

The first coronavirus death in East Texas was a 91-year-old man in Smith County who died last night or this morning, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. 

NET Health CEO George Roberts made the announcement during a noon press conference in Tyler. 

Roberts also said Smith County now has had 16 positive cases of COVID-19. 

The news comes the day after officials in Gregg County issued a voluntary shelter-at-home order. Gregg County's confirmed cases remains at one, a case that was reported publicly on March 10. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 