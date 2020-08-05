The COVID-19 pandemic completed the trifecta of disappointment on Wednesday where are rodeos are concerned.
Colt Edwards, 2020 chairman for the annual Longview PRCA Rodeo, announced the event has been canceled for the year due to safety concerns related to COVID-19.
Originally planned for April 17-18, the event was rescheduled for Sept. 18-19 before being officially called off on Wednesday.
The 30th annual event was the last holdout for area rodeo fans after the 83rd Gladewater Roundup Rodeo and the 27th Juneteenth Rodeo were both lost due to the pandemic.
Longview Greggton Rotary Charities Inc., the 501(c) 3 that operates the rodeo, will continue to accept donations that will be used to further support such groups as Hiway 80 Rescue Mission and Newgate Mission.
Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 1166, Longview, Texas 75606.
The 2019 event allowed the club to present $28,700 to the East Texas Literacy Council, Friends of Partners in Prevention, The Crisman School and the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.