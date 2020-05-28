As the East Texas Food Bank distributed food to 1,525 more families Thursday in Longview, the organization put out a call for more community assistance to meet a growing need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday's event outside the Longview Exhibit Building was the second emergency food distribution in the city. Volunteers at the first distribution almost a month ago passed out food boxes to 1,538 households.
Members of the Texas Army National Guard led the distribution effort and were joined by more than 100 volunteers from the Rotary Club of Longview, Longview Greggton Rotary Club, Longview Midtown Rotary Club, First United Methodist Church, Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church and New Beginnings Baptist Church.
Earlier Thursday, food boxes were distributed to families at the Marshall Convention Center.
“We were already facing a hunger crisis before the pandemic hit,” said East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane. “Year-round, one in five East Texans, including one in four children, are at risk of hunger, and the need has grown due to the pandemic.”
The organization serves about 250,000 people in Gregg and 25 other area counties.
In April, the food bank served 2.5 million meals to more than 46,000 families, Cullinane said. That's almost a 50% increase compared with April 2019. He also said the number of families served is up almost 75% compared with this past year.
In March, Cullinane said the organization changed its distribution models and started holding drive-thru events, such as the ones Thursday in Longview and Marshall, to safely meet the increased demand for food assistance.
“Even as businesses open back up, the economic impact from the pandemic will continue to leave our neighbors facing hunger,” he said. “Our emergency response to COVID-19 is far from over, and it’s important to remember it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
Cullinane said the community has stepped up to help the food bank continue to meet the increased need for food assistance, but financial donations are still needed.
“While we have suspended physical community food drives and limited public volunteer shifts due to the presence of the Texas Army National Guardsmen, our biggest need is financial donations so we can continue to meet the demand for as long is needed," he said. "Each emergency food box for the distributions costs $16."
Businesses and community members have been creative in their support of the East Texas Food Bank, Cullinane said.
This week, GG Distributing in Tyler made a $30,000 monetary and product donation to the organization.
For information or to donate, go to EastTexasFoodBank.org .