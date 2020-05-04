Harrison County announced another death from COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 18 new confirmed cases of the disease, as the number of new positive cases in Texas surpassed 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day.
Eight Gregg County residents also were among those Texas cases confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, along with two Panola County residents and three Titus County residents.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported Sunday that Gregg County now has had 100 positive cases of COVID-19, with 44 recoveries and one death.
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne confirmed a nursing home resident in her 70s died Friday night at a local hospital.
Harrison said that as of Sunday, the county has performed 1,233 total tests, with 1,013 negative results and 120 pending results.
In Harrison County, Judge Chad Sims said Sunday’s announcements bring his county’s total of positive cases up to 140 with eight fatalities.
“All of the testing results from (April 25) should be in,” Sims said. “Those results are not separated out for us, and we’ve likely been getting them in all week. Let’s continue to practice good hygiene and be cautious around those who are vulnerable. Also, remember in your prayers those families affected by this virus.”
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones said the two new cases reported Sunday bring her county’s positive tally to 190. The county has recorded six deaths.
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee reported three new positive results increase his county’s count to 20. Lee said the new cases were a man in his 50s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s.
“These are test results from the free testing event at the Civic Center on Tuesday, April 28,” Lee said. He said 60 tests were administered at that event.
“So, Titus County as well as all other participating counties expected some positives. We don’t know if this is all of the results, or if there may be a few more in the next couple of days,” he said.
Three local counties each saw an increase of one confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday. Marion County added one case to now total 15. Morris County added one to total nine. Camp County added one to total seven.
Throughout the 25-county East Texas region, 34 more positive cases were added Sunday, totaling 1,320 cases, up from 1,286 on Saturday. With the added death in Harrison County, the East Texas toll now stands at 43.
Throughout the state, the number of deaths Sunday increased by at least 20.
State health officials reported 31,548 confirmed cases, an increase of 1,026 from 30,522 reported Saturday, and 867 deaths because of COVID-19.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher, because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without showing symptoms.
This past weekend was the first of the state’s reopening of the economy after Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide “stay at home” order for nearly 30 million people expired on Friday.
Texans were allowed to go back to malls, restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores in limited numbers, though some protests of the closings continued.