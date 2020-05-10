With each day of isolation, the world seems to go on without Marybelle Tutt.
That's not true, of course. Her family isn't gathering in crowded restaurants without her, nor is she missing watching her grandsons play baseball on cool, spring evenings. She's not being excluded from stories told over a backyard grill, not missing out on hugs.
Today, the 81-year-old resident at Treviso Traditional Care in Longview will spend Mother's Day with her children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren, but it will be anything but a traditional celebration.
Among the collateral damage from the COVID-19 pandemic is relationships, especially those between senior living facility residents such as Tutt and their families.
Since non-essential visitations at those facilities were stopped in March, gone are residents' weekend visits to their children's homes and the other everyday activities that likely were taken for granted.
Mother's Day at Treviso and facilities like it around the nation will be celebrated between panes of glass and through computer and phone screens.
Tutt's daughter, Teri Tutt Cooper of Longview, said a typical Mother's Day usually involves going out to eat with her mom or grilling at one of her brothers' houses. Today, she said she'll use the lawn chair she keeps in her car to sit outside her mother's window at Treviso and share a restaurant meal with her and other family.
Tutt Cooper said the confinement during the pandemic has been hard on her mother.
As part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the facility, residents at Treviso must eat in their rooms and maintain social distancing when outside them, among other restrictions. Those efforts had been effective, but Tutt Cooper said she was notified Friday that Treviso has its first positive COVID-19 case.
"One of her (grandchildren), or maybe one of my brothers, told her it was almost like she was in solitary in prison," Tutt Cooper said. "I can tell it's starting to affect her, just missing the physical nearness. It affects all of us, but especially when you're alone in a nursing home."
She said while her mother knows restaurants and other businesses have been closed and her grandchildren's sporting events canceled, "I think it sometimes seems to her that the world's still going on without her even though I've tried to explain to her that's it's really not.
"We're not out having a lot of fun. Sometimes I think that's how she feels even though she knows that's not the case."
Tutt Cooper said she's been building a patio to keep busy during the shelter-at-home order.
"(My mother) said, 'I can't wait to come to your house and look to see what you've done just to get out of here,' " she said. " 'I wish they would just let me go to your house for just a little bit.' "
'Loved and missed'
Lynn Gagna, activity director at Treviso, said today "probably will be the most difficult Mother's Day" for residents.
She said the facility's residents are "down in general" because they've been separated from their families, and today could be tougher.
"Flowers will be pouring in, gifts will be coming in. They'll have lots of families come to their windows," Gagna said. "We're gonna give them as much company as we can."
Becky Birdsong of Longview said she hasn't seen her mother, Martha Ellis, 92, since early March at Buckner Westminster Place.
Birdsong said she dropped off "little gifts" for her every day this past week and will do the same today "just to remind her that she's loved and she's missed."
Technology such as FaceTime has allowed families to maintain personal communication beyond phone calls during the lockdown, and Birdsong said "it would have been horrible without it."
"I FaceTime with her twice a week," she said.
Birdsong said her mother has dementia, and although she's "pretty sharp sometimes," other times her memory fades.
"I think that's God's way of protecting her through a lot of these things," she said. "When I talk to her, she says, 'I know I have to be positive about this,' so she knows (what's going on.)"
'Imprisoned'
Zoom conferences and Skype calls have become the currency of connections, whether with fellow church members, co-workers or friends and family.
Michael Salmon of Longview believes during this time of isolation, even those types of connections are taken for granted, especially considering what people such as his mother are going through.
Salmon's mother, Beth Salmon, 89, also is a Buckner Westminster Place resident.
"She likes to be with people," he said. "They barely see anybody. They have lunches delivered to them. They're doing Bible studies by video. Everything is just keeping them isolated in their room. That's even worse than us not getting to see them."
Buckner, which posts COVID-19 notifications concerning its six Texas facilities on its website, had no recorded positive cases in Longview as of Saturday.
"I wish better for her," he said. "I wish she could just be with people. That's what everybody needs (now.) I take for granted that I can have a Zoom conference ... or a Skype meeting and be with folks. It's not that hard to be homebound here, but she's really imprisoned."
Salmon took part in a car parade Friday at Buckner Westminster Place to show support for the facility's residents and staff members.
Many participants made signs wishing residents happy Mother's Day or wrote a message in shoe polish on the windows of their vehicles.
"I definitely wanted to make as big of a show as I could (at the parade)," he said, "because it's all long distance, no hugs."
He said he calls his mother every day, sometimes through FaceTime or the Facebook Messenger video feature, but today, the visit will be as personal as it can be.
"Two or three of us will just have a conversation with her by phone, just a little face to face time" through a window at Buckner, he said. "Normally (on Mother's Day), I'd bring her over to the house, cook out or fix something for her. It's a big special day at the house visiting us.
"She's missing out on that, too."