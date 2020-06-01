Officials on Monday announced four more COVID-19 cases in Gregg County, six in Smith and no new positives in Harrison.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county’s cumulative total rose to 295 cases out of 2,264 tests given. He said, of those, 1,872 have been negative, and results are pending for 97 tests. Sixty-three patients in the county have recovered, and the county has had six coronavirus-related deaths.
Officials with the Northeast Texas Public Health District said six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 brought the county’s total to 210. Forty-one cases are active with 165 patients having recovered.
Smith County has had four deaths related to the coronavirus.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Monday afternoon that his county had added no new cases with a total of 249.
Sims said five more patients had recovered. With two dozen deaths in the county related to the coronavirus, active cases in Harrison County totaled 140.
“Let's keep up the good hygiene and keep these numbers coming down,” he said.