COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 testing is conducted by private vendor Honu on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the city of Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Agricultural Pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

News-Journal Photo

Free drive-up COVID-19 testing that has been ongoing at the Longview Convention Complex is set to end on Saturday.

There are no plans to offer additional free testing at this time, according to a written statement from the city of Longview.

Private vendor Honu has been conducting the testing at the agricultural pavilions since July 22 on behalf of the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

People who have questions about pending test results from the Longview testing site should contact Honu at covid19help@honumg.com or by calling (844) 778-2455.