Free drive-up COVID-19 testing that has been ongoing at the Longview Convention Complex is set to end on Saturday.
There are no plans to offer additional free testing at this time, according to a written statement from the city of Longview.
Private vendor Honu has been conducting the testing at the agricultural pavilions since July 22 on behalf of the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
People who have questions about pending test results from the Longview testing site should contact Honu at covid19help@honumg.com or by calling (844) 778-2455.