Free COVID-19 testing will be offered several times in the next few days in Longview.
No appointment or prescreening is needed for the walk-up testing, which does not require a person to be showing symptoms of COVID-19. Those being tested are asked to provide a phone number where they can be reached with their results.
Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis:
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today: Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday: Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday: Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther Blvd.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday: Pine Tree High School Theater Building, 1005 W. Fairmont St.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday: Pine Tree ISD Auditorium, 1803 Pine Tree Road