A planned free produce distribution in Longview has been rescheduled from Friday to Sept. 11 due to the threat of bad weather from Hurricane Laura.
The East Texas Food Bank distribution will be available 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 11 while supplies last.
Motorists should enter from Cotton Street onto Grand Boulevard and then follow the posted route. Occupants should stay in their vehicles and should be prepared to pop the trunk or have the backseat unlocked for food to be placed inside.
There are no eligibility requirements to receive produce. Multiple households may ride together. Anyone picking up food for someone else must have a hand-written note from that person with the person’s name, address and signature.
For information about food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit EastTexasFoodBank.org .