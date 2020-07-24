Nonprofit entities in the Longview area have adjusted fundraising and other activities while providing services amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is showing no letup.
They are seeing growing demands for their services with people between jobs or working fewer hours, and revenues paying for those services falling short.
Greater Longview United Way
The Greater Longview United Way has canceled, postponed or changed events since the pandemic’s arrival in March.
Executive Director Donna Sharp said the United Way has altered the format for its annual Pacesetter kick starter — formerly a sit-down breakfast — to one in which companies and partner agencies will pick up to-go breakfasts and their packets. It is scheduled from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
“We’re calling it a ‘packet pickup parade,’” Sharp said. “We will be socially distancing and wearing masks.”
Pacesetter kicks off United Way’s annual campaign. The 2019-20 campaign, which concluded in March, raised $1,117,847.50, which was $123,408.50 short of its goal, Sharp said.
However, Sharp said she was not disappointed that the goal fell short.
“We are very, very happy with that total,” she said. “We are very excited with that total and the work that we are able to do.”
Sharp said a separate campaign raised more than $100,000 in one-time assistance to 90 Gregg County families who have suffered financially because of the pandemic. She credited financial support from Christus Good Shepherd Health System and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Meanwhile, United Way committees on education, financial stability and health are reviewing grant requests from 37 program applications from United Way’s 21 partner agencies, Sharp said. The committees will bring their recommendations in mid-August to the United Way board, which likely will meet remotely instead of in person because of COVID-19.
The partner agencies include Longview Community Ministries and the East Texas Literacy Council.
Longview Community Ministries
Longview Community Ministries, which offers a food pantry and other services to families in need, recently has received more requests for its emergency rental assistance program, Executive Director Robin Fruia said in a statement. The requests average 20 per week.
Most of the applicants said they have lost their jobs or have seen their hours cut, Fruia said.
Fruia said Longview Community Ministries also has logged an uptick in requests for supplemental food boxes. The nonprofit entity needs ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese, cereals, canned meats (tuna and chicken) and canned fruit.
“Donations continue to come in, but not nearly as much as what we received at the beginning of this pandemic,” Fruia said.
For information and to make a donation, go to longviewcommunityministries.org .
East Texas Literacy Council
The East Texas Literacy Council conducts one major fundraiser a year: its Bee for Literacy.
The council changed the format of its Bee for Literacy this year from a luncheon and competition at Pine Tree Junior High School to one conducted via email June 3, Executive Director Kathy Weeks said.
The teams did not feel comfortable gathering in person because of COVID-19.
She said the council emailed 10 questions with recordings by her predecessor, Leah Hickman, who pronounced the words, defined them, used them in a sentence and repeated them.
The one-member teams had 20 seconds to spell each word, Weeks said. When completed, they filled out a sheet of paper, scanned it and sent it as an email attachment.
“This was so much harder than the regular bee because there was no list (of the words),” Weeks said.
The bee raised about half as much money as it has in the past, said Weeks, who started her job April 3.
Weeks said the council is working on a fall event to replace the Scrabble contest that previously took place in the First United Methodist Church in downtown Longview.
“We’re going to figure out what we can do” in October, she said. “At this time, we are not expecting to have an in-person event.”
She said the council provides services to 350 to 400 people. Her office in the basement of the News-Journal was closed during the last part of March and through May because of the pandemic.
The council is accepting donations, which can be mailed to P.O. Box 311, Longview, TX 75606.
Newgate Mission
The pandemic has affected Newgate Mission, which provides low-income and homeless people with meals and other help, because the nonprofit is serving many new individuals and families who previously did not use its services, Executive Director Hollie Bruce said in a statement.
Newgate Mission also adjusted its operations, because it now offers meals on a to-go basis instead of serving them in its building on Mobberly Avenue in Longview.
Bruce said Newgate Mission’s volunteer base has dropped because many groups have members who have fallen into at-risk categories and are staying at home longer.
She said Newgate Mission has been fortunate because some funding opportunities opened up early in the pandemic.
“Our community always seems to rally to care for others in need, and this time has been a reminder of this,” she said. “We rely year-round on the generosity of our donors and supporters to cover our expenses.”
Bruce said the Gobble Wobble event — with 5K, 10K and fun runs — in November is Newgate’s largest fundraiser of the year.
“While we are very hopeful that we can continue with the event this year, the health of all participants and volunteers will be the deciding factor when this is discussed by our board of directors,” she said.
For information, go to newgatemission.org .