The Gilmer City Council has canceled its meetings scheduled for March 24 and April 14, according to city secretary Maria Cisneros.
In addition, the city's website says that in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilmer City Hall's doors are locked until further notice.
Municipal Court has canceled all its court dockets from Tuesday until further notice.
Residents are asked to mail utility or court payments, pay online at gilmer-tx.com or trafficpayment.com or through the drop box on the alley side of the building at 110 Buffalo St.