Eleven-year-old Abbie Ainsworth isn’t going to let the coronavirus pandemic ruin her cousin’s upcoming birthday.
Abbie and Chloe Coleman, 13, are spending their week selling watermelons and other produce in front of Chloe’s father’s business, Park Village Properties on U.S. 259 North.
The girls plan to split the money they earn. Chloe said she has decided to save her portion, while Abbie said she intends to buy an electric four-wheeler for her cousin’s birthday.
“I wanted to get her something good since she can’t have a regular birthday party because of COVID,” Abbie said.
Abbie and a small group of close family members are planning a surprise birthday party for her Denton cousin, Ella Garrett, who is turning 7.
Any money Abbie has left after buying the gift, she plans to put in the offering tray at her church, Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview.
The girls intend to continue selling watermelons and other fresh produce, such as vegetables, through Friday. Abbie said “sweet and juicy” is the key to a good watermelon.
The girls plan to sell produce from about 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Small watermelons are available for $8, while large melons cost $10.