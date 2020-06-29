Gladewater officials are temporarily closing city offices after three city employees tested positive for COVID-19 during the weekend.
The city made the announcement Monday in a post on its Facebook page. According to the post, the employees have not been hospitalized and are in isolations as they recover.
“In the best interest of public health and welfare, we are reporting these cases ahead of official county notification,” the post read.
Anyone with questions can contact Gladewater City Hall at (903) 845-2196. Business will continue, according to the post, while city offices are closed.
City office numbers are as follows:
- Main number: (903) 845-2196
- Water billing: (903) 845-2474
- Public Works: (903) 845-2586
- Municipal Court: (903) 845-2196, ext 1.
- Cemetery or airport: (903) 845-2196, ext. 4
- Police Dept (non-emergency): (903) 845-2166
- Fire Dept. (non-emergency): (903) 845-2484