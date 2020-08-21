A Gladewater High School student and an employee at the Truman W. Smith Children's Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to all-call sent to Gladewater ISD parents Thursday evening.
District Superintendent Sedric Clark said in the message that the district is continuing to comply with state and local guidance and to enforce the district’s health screening, social distancing and sanitation practices.
He did not say when the student or staff member were last at the facilities.
“The health and safety of our students, employees and communities remains our top priority,” Clark said. “We appreciate your cooperation as we work through these challenges and continue to support our GISD community.”
Gladewater is among many East Texas school districts that have recently reported confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in students and staff.
Longview ISD on Thursday reported its first four confirmed cases since the district resumed classes on Monday. Two high school students who are learning remotely and students in in-person classes at Foster Middle School and Hudson PEP tested positive.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne on Thursday said he’s not concerned at this time about the positive cases that have begun to be reported at area schools.
“We knew there were going to be some issues,” he said.
However, he said people have to learn to live with COVID-19.
“But people need to respect it,” he said.
The real issue with children contracting the illness, he said, is the people who they might spread it to who won’t do well.
(The children) are going to do well,” Browne said. “They’re going to do better than anyone else.”