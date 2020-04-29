Although several area rodeos have been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo plans to keep its June dates.
The four-night event is scheduled June 10 to 13 at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena with gates opening at 6 p.m. each night.
Members of the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo's Executive Committee and board of directors are developing a COVID-19 safety/contingency plan, said spokeswoman Sue Stanton. The plan is designed for the safety of rodeo participants and the public attending the event and adheres to recommendations and mandated guidelines from health, state and federal agencies as well as from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Established in 1937, the Gladewater rodeo, in its 83rd year, has gradually grown into an East Texas fixture. It's nationally recognized as one of the top rodeos in Texas and generally attracts some of the best professional athletes.
“We are looking forward to a great rodeo. However, the safety of our community and our rodeo family will always be our first priority,” said event President Chris Thompson. “The Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo will closely monitor and adjust to this changing situation in the days leading up to the rodeo, and should it become necessary, will take the appropriate steps in response.”
Longview's PRCA Rodeo, usually held the second week in April, rescheduled in late March to Sept. 18 and 19 for its 30th anniversary event.
"Because of everything that was going on, we jumped out pretty early and decided to reschedule," said rodeo Chairman Colt Edwards. "When we decided to move it to the fall, we got out the calendar and starting checking with our stock contractors and everybody that's going to be able to put on the rodeo on. We landed on the third week in September,"
Edwards acknowledged pushing the date to September would put the rodeo head-to-head with Friday night high school football and Saturday college football.
"We actually did take that into consideration. We felt it would still be early in the season, so you wouldn't be pushing back into district play," Edwards said. "We definitely thought about those things. We wanted stay away from October. In the fall, we should still have good weather for cowboys to want to pursue rodeos."
Elsewhere, Longview's 27th annual Juneteenth Rodeo has been postponed, according to event coordinator Shirley Edwards, but a new date has not been set.
And the Panola County Cattlemen’s Association Pro Rodeo will be rescheduled from early May.
Terry Holland, president of the Panola County Cattlemen’s Association, said rodeo officials will meet next week to decide a new date.
The rodeo sanctioned by the PRCA is in its 70th year.