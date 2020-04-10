Brittany Bryant is an ICU nurse at Longview Regional Medical Center who has spent the past six weekends working in the COVID-19 unit.
“Every (COVID-19 patient) is different,” she said. “This virus is sneaky. This virus is quick.”
Bryant and about 40 of her co-workers — most wearing face masks or even shields — got a much-needed break under sunny skies at a Good Friday prayer and communion service. Christians mark Good Friday two days before Easter as the day Jesus was crucified.
The Rev. Matt Benson of Grace Creek Church, wearing gloves and a face mask, told employees gathered on the hospital’s helipad to “let this just be a giant hug” from his church.
Bryant, who is Catholic, said she appreciated the church hosting the service.
“We haven’t even been able to go to church. We’re doing the views online but this felt like church for once ... and that means more to me than, honestly, anything,” she said. “It’s just that community that we don’t have anymore because we’re not allowed to have it for safety.”
Bryant said medical professionals are learning more about the virus from places with more cases. She said they are applying the new information and seeing positive outcomes.
“The worst thing about it is the families aren’t here to see (the patients),” she said. “I guess that would be the most heartbreaking thing, is there are no families around even on their sickest day. We just have to relay to them and be their eyes. It’s just heartbreaking to know we’re the only ones they have contact with.”
Benson said the church wanted a way to help and say thank you to health care workers.
“Several thousand people in your community, through my voice, now to say thank you for what you are doing,” he said. “Thank you for giving your time, your talents, your energy, your resources, for putting yourselves out on the frontline.”
The Rev. James Hall, pastor of Hughes Chapel CME in Longview and volunteer chaplain at Longview Regional, also prayed over the staff.
“Today, God, we come today to put it in your hands, asking that you will guide us and protect us and lead us in the way you would have us go,” he said. “We give up this COVID virus to you, that you will take it from our land.”