Gov. Greg Abbott today activated the Texas National Guard as part of the state’s response to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Abbott said the move is a precautionary measure to be sure the Texas National Guard is ready “to serve at a moment’s notice where they are needed most.”
"By activating the Texas National Guard, we are ensuring Texas is prepared as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Abbott said.
First responders and health care workers are excluded from the activation, Abbott said.
Abbott later said the state now had 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 19 counties.
The news comes the day after the state's first death related to the coronavirus was announced in Matagorda County. The patients was a man in his late 90s.
During his address, Abbott said that 1,264 residents of Texas have been tested for the virus.
"That number will continue to increase dramatically," he said.
Abbott said he is confident the state will be able to test 10,000 people weekly by the end of this week.