Gov. Greg Abbott today issued an executive order that will close all restaurants and bars in Texas to dine-in customers from midnight Friday through April 3 and other actions intended to curb the spread of coronavirus.
During a news conference at the state Capitol, Abbott said the order:
- Limits social gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
- Prohibits eating and drinking at restaurants and bars while still allowing takeout.
- Closes gyms.
- Bans people from nursing homes except for critical care.
- Closes schools and encourages superintendents to create online courses.
"You can go to grocery stores, gas stations and banks," Abbott said. "Domestic travel will be unrestricted. Government will continue to provide essential services."
Further, he said: "Businesses should allow employees to work from home. If you work from the office, use best practices for hygiene."
The last time such a declaration was made was in 1901, Abbott said.
He said it is "essential" that Texans comply with standards from the federal Centers for Diseast Control and lay low the next two weeks.
He also praised the work of Northeast Texas Health and the UT Health and Science Center. Tyler has been one of 10 areas in Texas doing testing. The testing is for all of East Texas.
"The state of Texas is filled with best medical leaders," Abbott said. "And we have the premiere local health officials in America who are advising their local leaders."
Since last Friday, stats in the state of Texas have changed, said Abbott. Then, there were 39 Texans who had tested positive. As of today, that number has grown to 143 people in the state of Texas. A week ago, active cases were identified in 10 counties. Today's update from the Texas Department of State Health Resources shows active cases have been identified in 27.