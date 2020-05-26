Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued a proclamation allowing more businesses to reopen as the state continues relaxing restrictions amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
With the proclamation, water parks, recreational sport programs for adults, driver education programs, and food-court dining areas have been added to the Phase II openings and may soon reopen with limited occupancy.
Water parks have the green light to open on Friday with a maximum occupancy of 25%. Video arcades at the parks must remain closed for now.
According to a press release from Splash Kingdom, the water parks in Canton and Nacogdoches are scheduled to open on Friday with some changes to accommodate social distancing and limited attendance.
On Sunday, recreational sports programs for adults can restart, but Abbott said games and similar competitions must remain canceled until June 15.
Driver education programs can resume immediately, according to the proclamation.
Food-court dining areas within shopping malls can also immediately resume operations, Abbott said. However, malls are encouraged to designate one or more individuals who are responsible for ensuring health and safety practices are followed.