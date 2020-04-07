Gov. Abbott orders closure of all state parks, historical sites to stop spread of coronavirus

9:03 a.m. Tuesday
Gov. Abbott orders closure of all state parks, historical sites
Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the closure of all Texas state parks and historic sites to enforce social distancing and stem the spread of COVID-19. It goes into effect at 5 p.m. today.
According to a statement, Abbott directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission on the closure. The parks and sites will reopen at Abbott’s direction.
"Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Abbott said. "The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together."
State parks in Northeast Texas are Martin Creek Lake State Park near Tatum, Caddo Lake State Park near Karnack, Daingerfield State Park, Tyler State Park, Lake Bob Sandlin State Park near Pittsburg and Atlanta State Park.
Area state historic sites include the Starr Family Home State Historic Site in Marshall, Caddo Mounds State Historic Site near Alto, Mission Dolores State Historic Site in San Augustine, and Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site in Paris.