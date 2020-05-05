Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this afternoon that barbershops and salons may reopen Friday with strict restrictions after having been closed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Restrictions for salons, barbershops and similar businesses include serving one customer per stylist, using an appointment-only system is recommended and customers should only wait inside if distancing is possible. Masks are "strongly" recommended" for customers and stylists or barbers.
Abbott also said gyms and exercise facilities can reopen on May 18th up to 25% capacity. He also issued specific restrictions for those businesses, including that showers and locker rooms must remain closed, all equipment must be disinfected after each use, customers should wear gloves and equipment brought into a gym must be disinfected before and after.
Last week, Abbott rolled out the first phase of the state's reopening plan, allowing some businesses — like retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls — to reopen with limited occupancy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
We know people want bars in the state to open, Abbott said. Officials are still working on safe ways to establish social distancing in that environment. The nature of a bar is to bring people close together, he said.
Abbott also said he realizes there will be flareups of cases as the state continues to reopen. He said his team will deploy "surge response teams" as the flareups occur. He said they are particularly looking at senior centers, meatpacking plants and jails.
Tuesday's press conference came as the number of coronavirus cases in Texas increased to at least 33,369, including 906 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The virus is present in 216 out of the state's 254 counties.
The total number of tests conducted in Texas is 427,210, the DSHS figures show.
This is a developing story and will be updated.