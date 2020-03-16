To combat a lack of instruction in Texas schools because of closures from the spread of the new coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott announced early Monday morning he was waiving standardized testing for the year. At least two local superintendents praised the decision.
The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness testing will not be required for the 2019-20 school year, the governor said.
According to a written statement, Abbott also is asking the Department of Education to waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-20 school year.
Abbott is working with the Texas Education Agency to ensure schools are able to deliver instruction to students while schools are closed or students are absent because of the new coronavirus.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said he applauds Abbott and TEA for taking the stress of the looming test off children and educators.
"I feel they are trying to do their best to provide us the freedom we need to take care of our kids and our communities," he said. "Waiving the test allows our decision-making to be much easier."
White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray said he also agrees with the decision.
"The safety and security of our kiddos is the No. 1 priority right now," he said. "And standardized testing needs to take a back seat at this time."
Some local school districts are working with staff and meeting this week to make possible plans for remote or virtual learning.
Tailoring instruction also includes making sure students with special needs have education access, according to the governor's statement.
"Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty and their families," Abbott said. "We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19."
According to TEA, the agency supports Abbott's waiver, because schools will not be able to test students as they normally would.
"In normal times, STAAR serves as an invaluable tool to accurately and reliably diagnose how well students have learned to read, write and do math," according to TEA. "This information is used by parents to support the academic growth of their children, and by educators to adjust how they approach teaching to maximize student learning."
TEA also is working to support educators so students do not fall behind as a result of the closures.