The Greater Longview United Way has set up a one-time COVID-19 relief fund to help people who are suffering financial losses as a result of the pandemic.
The fund will be available to people who have lost jobs or lost hours at their jobs, said United Way Executive Director Donna Sharp. She said the United Way is contributing to the fund and accepting donations for it, with the service starting Monday and continuing “as long as the need is there.”
Texas unemployment rolls have shot up since many businesses deemed non-essential have shut down temporarily after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order that went into effect March 21. Those businesses include gyms, cinemas and restaurants that do not offer pickup or delivery services.
The relief fund will focus on basic needs such as rent or mortgage, food and utilities and will be paid directly to a utility company or other service provider, according to Sharp. The needs also will apply only if the screening process that begins with a phone call determines that the would-be recipient has suffered loss of income because of COVID-19.
United Way employees or volunteers doing the screening will interview callers to determine eligibility, Sharp said. If callers do not qualify based on issues related to the pandemic, they will be referred to other agencies that provide assistance.
The phone screening will determine whether the caller who qualifies will receive full or partial relief, she said. She declined to specify what the income limits are for qualifying for relief.
If the caller passes the initial screening, he or she will be sent an application via email, Sharp said. “They will just need to provide the documentation in the application.”
Documentation could include attachments such as paycheck stubs, a letter from an employer or a document from the Texas Workforce Commission, Sharp said.
She said the United Way will contact landlords, lenders or utility companies to verify financial needs.
If staff approves an application, payment will be made immediately, Sharp said.
“It could be processed and paid within a day or two, depending on volume,” she said.
Anyone seeking to qualify for the relief fund should call (903) 236-9211 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. People living outside the county will be connected to resources specific to their areas by calling 211.
Sharp said the relief fund is independent of the 2019-20 United Way drive, which set a goal of raising $1,241,256 and concluded Tuesday. The drive helps to finance services that United Way’s 21 partner agencies provide.
To make a contribution, go to the relief fund on the United Way website.