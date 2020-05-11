Gregg County on Monday added 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 144, while neighboring Harrison County added just one.
According to Gregg County Health Authority A.J. Harris, 1,486 tests have been administered in the county. Of those, 1,229 have been negative, and results are pending for 113. Harris said 52 patients in the county have recovered.
Gregg County has had two deaths related to the coronavirus.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said there had been 12 new cases in the Longview city limits. He expressed concern a out the rise in number of cases.
“This is not meant to be a scare tactic, but just to inform you,” he said in a statement. “This virus — even if you think it is just like the flu — is not something you want in your life.”
Mack urged residents to remain vigilant in social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I do not ever want to hear it said that as your mayor I should have done more, should have cautioned you more, should have taken this more seriously,” he said. “I have a deep sense of responsibility for each and every one of the residents of Longview, and I want you to be healthy and safe. Please do not be dismissive of this virus.”
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said his county Monday added one new confirmed case of COVID-19 and two recoveries.
Sims said the update brings the number of active cases of the new coronavirus in Harrison County to 158 and said he was pleased that the number of new cases had slowed.
“It's sure good to see the increase in our numbers begin to slow down,” he said. “With that said, I do ask that all our residents continue to practice excellent hygiene and use good judgement about going out in public places. We're making some good progress, but we can't let up now.”
Sims also released a graphic from the Marshall-Harrison County Health District that showed 81 of the county’s cases have been in long-term care facilities. The county has had 11 cornavirus-related deaths.
Smith County has 178 coronavirus cases as of Monday afternoon, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. Stonegate Skilled Nursing also confirmed Monday that an employee at its Park Place facility in Tyler had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30.
Cases in Smith County are up by four from Friday.
In Smith County, there are 68 active coronavirus cases, 106 recovered patients and four coronavirus deaths. Tyler hospitals are currently treating 32 East Texas COVID-19 patients.