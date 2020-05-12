Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris on Wednesday reported two more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 146.
Harris said 1,528 total tests had been administered in the county with 1,260 of those returning negative results. Results are pending for 122 tests, and the county has had two deaths.
The increase of just two cases comes a day after Harris announced the county’s highest single-day increase of 13 positive coronavirus diagnoses on Monday.
Tuesday morning a free mobile COVID-19 testing site opened at the Longview Fairgrounds. Testing will be available again 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the fairgrounds.
Anyone wishing to be tested must pre-register by calling (512) 883-2400 or by going to txcovidtest.org.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total for the county to 197.
“Thankfully, we have five more recoveries to report, totaling 25 recoveries,” Sims noted in his daily 4 p.m. update.
“Remove the recoveries and 11 fatalities and we have 161 active cases,” he said.
According to data released by Marshall-Harrison County Health District, on Monday, 81 of Harrison County’s coronavirus cases are from long-term care facilities.
Sims encouraged all county residents to continue to be diligent in mitigation efforts.
“Let's all be diligent and keep working to make these numbers go down,” he said.
The county judge said he anticipates the National Guard to deploy to Marshall Convention Center, again, this Saturday to conduct additional free testing for those displaying symptoms.
“I'll let you know more about that as we get a little closer,” he said.
Mobile testing also began a three-day run today in Smith County at the East Texas Fairgrounds in Tyler.
Coronavirus recoveries in Smith County on Tuesday rose by 19 to a total of 125, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Total cases in Smith County rose by seven since Monday for cumulative tally of 185. The county has had four coronavirus-related deaths, and Tyler hospitals on Tuesday were treating 28 East Texas COVID-19 patients.
Tuesday totals showed roughly 1,750 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout a 25-county region in Northeast Texas and 61 virus-related deaths.