Public health officials on Monday announced 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County and no new recoveries.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the two dozen new cases increased the county’s cumulative total to 1,287. He said 5385 tests had been given in the county with 3,985 negative results and 205 pending. Recoveries held steady at 240 and deaths remained at 17.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said hospitalization data for the city was unavailable on Monday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said his county has nine new cases for a cumulative total of 567 and six new recoveries. Recoveries increased to 364 with the new numbers. Deaths remained at 33.
Sims said the county has so far averaged nine new cases per day in July compared with just two per day in June. He said he celebrates any time the new case count is below nine.
“That means that our rate of increase is beginning to slow,” Sims said. “Let's all continue to do our part to slow the spread, get the numbers on the decline and get our lives back to normal.”
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said 83 new cases of COVID-19 were added during the weekend. The county’s total rose to 2,189.
NET Health reported 158 patients in Tyler hospitals were being treated for the coronavirus.