From staff and wire reports
As Gregg County continued its streak Saturday of double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases, state officials reported a record 10,351 new cases.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Saturday that the county recorded 25 more cases for a total of 813.
He said a total of 4,294 tests have been administered in the county, with 3,243 negative and 238 pending. There have been 184 recoveries and 14 deaths, both unchanged from Friday.
Elsewhere in the area, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported eight more cases Saturday to bring the total there to 415. Sims also said there have been four more recoveries for a total of 245.
Harrison County has had 30 coronavirus-related deaths.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement late Friday that the county’s total had increased 10 to 135. Rusk County has had 80 recoveries and three deaths.
And Titus County Judge Brian Lee said Saturday that while his county recorded only a single new virus case Thursday and Friday, one more death was reported.
“Sadly, we had another patient that was on a ventilator pass away,” he said.
Titus County has a total of 967 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.
Saturday’s single-day record brought the state’s total to just more than a quarter-million dating to the start of tracking in early March.
The true number of cases though is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
A record 10,083 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Saturday, while 99 new fatalities were reported. That total is second only to the record 105 reported Thursday and brought the state’s overall death toll to 3,112.
Harris County had the most active cases with almost 27,000, with Dallas County coming in a distant second with almost 13,000.