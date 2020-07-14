Gregg County added 36 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as Harrison’s increased by 19, and cases in Smith County rose by 58.
County Health Authority A.J. Harris announced 17 new recoveries from the coronavirus as the total number of positive cases rose to 899. Recoveries had not increased since this past Thursday.
Cases in Gregg County have increased by double digits each day since June 29.
Harris said 4,403 tests have been administered in the county with 3,329 negative results, and 175 tests are pending. The county’s fatalities from the virus remained unchanged at 16 after two new deaths were reported Monday.
To the east, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday said his county had 19 new cases for a total of 463 along with one new recovery. Recoveries in the county stand at 292. The county has had 32 deaths.
“As our cases continue to rise, please make every effort to protect yourself and those around you,” Sims said. “Thankfully, most aren't getting terribly sick but for those that do, it is very difficult. Let's be considerate of others and wear a mask, wash our hands and keep our distance.”
Smith County recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases for a new total of nearly 1,500, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported Tuesday.
The cumulative virus count in Smith County reached 1,499, which includes 1,198 active cases, 294 recoveries and seven deaths.
All 58 new cases are from tests conducted at local hospitals and community clinics, according to NET Health.
East Texas patients being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals numbered 117, which is up five since Monday.