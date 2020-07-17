As Gregg County on Thursday added 12 new COVID-19 recoveries and 40 new confirmed cases, Longview Mayor Andy Mack said he “strongly” encourages residents to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask order.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris on Thursday said Gregg County’s new cases brought its cumulative total to 981.
He said a total of 4,532 tests have been administered in the county, with 3,392 negative and 159 pending. There have been 238 recovered and 16 deaths.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported 26 new cases Thursday to bring the total there to 497. Recoveries in Harrison County remained unchanged at 299. The county has had 32 deaths from the virus.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Thursday said Smith County’s 149 new confirmed coronavirus cases brought the cumulative total to 1,717.
Also on Thursday, the district for the time this month announced new recoveries. The 216 newly recovered COVID-19 patients bring the total number of 510.
The number of East Texas residents in Tyler hospitals is at 108, which is down by 16 since Wednesday.
In the month of July, there have been six new virus-related deaths and 1,073 new cases in Smith County based on NET Health data.
Face coverings
Mack took a strong stance in support of masks at the end of Thursday’s Longview City Council meeting.
“We strongly encourage everyone to follow these orders,” he said, adding that science says masks work. “As the mayor of the community, I’m asking you to wear your mask.”
The evening of Abbott’s July 2 order, he had posted on his official Facebook page that while he is “not able to refute it or overturn” the order, it’s impossible for Longview police to enforce it.
“We need our police department focused on criminal activity rather than mask compliance,” he wrote at the time. “However, the governor has asked us to do this, so let’s just do our best to comply.”
On Thursday, he said the city is enforcing the order in the most “feasible manner possible,” with education and then verbal warnings. He said after Thursday’s meeting that his Facebook comments had been misinterpreted and that he didn’t say the city’s police department wouldn’t enforce the order.
“I said it’s impossible to do on an every case basis,” he said. “We’ll do the best we can with the resources that we have for the citizens of Longview. That’s what we’re doing.”
He said that does mean an officer can use his or her discretion to write someone a citation, like officers do when they decide whether to ticket someone or issue a warning for not wearing a seatbelt. Citations could result in a fine under the governor’s order for not wearing a mask.
However, he said many people just forget their masks and are not trying to be defiant.
“Let’s do what we can do to get this thing under control before more drastic measures are taken that are out of our control,” Mack said at the end of the City Council meeting.
He noted that the number of positive COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in Longview in the past two weeks, with 728 cases inside the city limits as of Thursday. Hospitalizations increased three on Thursday from 59 to 62, he said.
“Our goal is to slow this thing down and keep our hospitals from being overrun,” he said.
Free mobile testing
Officials on Thursday announced a new round of testing is coming next week to Longview.
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will begin Monday at the agricultural pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex with entry off Grand Boulevard, according to the city.
The testing will be available 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday through Saturday and is expected to continue for several weeks
About 300 tests will be available each day, and results should be available 24 to 48 hours after a swab is taken.
People who want to be tested do not need to have symptoms of COVID-19, but they will need a form of identification and a phone number where results can be received.
A private vendor will conduct the testing on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management.